DEAR ANNIE: Husband's creepiness affirmed

I am getting up the courage to confront my husband about this and to most likely go through another gut-wrenching divorce. Why am I writing to you? I guess it's just to validate my feelings — to tell me I don't deserve this. By the way, I have never cheated on him in any way. He reads your column every day in the paper. If you would agree that a 60-year-old man reaching out to girls younger than his daughters is creepy, he might listen. But I'm not holding my breath. — Deja Vu in Wisconsin

Dear Deja Vu: If you're looking for someone to tell you that your husband's behavior is creepy, you have come to the right place. His behavior is very creepy. The first text with a 22-year-old woman from work should have tipped you off. You can't have a healthy relationship with someone who is preoccupied with relationships with others. It's time to pack your bags and head out. It might cause pain in the short term, but in the long run, you will be liberating yourself from a lifetime of lies and deception.