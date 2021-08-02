DEAR ANNIE: Hyper-involved school administrators

Your son really shouldn't wear shoes that are disintegrating — no matter what he "prefers." A 10-year-old might prefer to eat pizza rolls three meals a day and play Xbox all night; that doesn't mean you let him.

We make concessions where we can as parents, but some matters aren't up for debate. Make your son wear the new shoes, no matter how much whining follows. (I know, I know. Easier said than done.) Sometimes cubs need tough love.

Dear Annie: My brother-in-law keeps borrowing money, and my husband just can't say no to his big brother. This wouldn't be a problem if we were Rockefellers. We're not. We both work full time. We have kids of our own to put through school. We are barely scraping by and even have debt. We're just not in a position to lend money.

Larry, my brother-in-law, seems to have a new career every year. This year, he's trying to get his real estate license. Last year, he started an online store, which never took off. In the past, he's tried photography and painting.

It's hard to watch him fail, and I would feel sorry for him if I weren't so ticked off that he's flushed thousands of our dollars down the drain along with each of these new enterprises.