DEAR ANNIE: Infidelity From Both Sides

Dear Annie: I just finished reading the letter from "Caged Bird," and my heart broke for her. The reason is because I lived that same life, and her letter could have been my own.

What was done to her by her mother and to me by my mother were not the products of "motherly love" or "misguided motherly concern." These were the actions of a controlling, manipulative, abusive woman. Period. I escaped from her control. — Lived It

Dear Lived It: I'm so glad that you escaped from your mother's abuse. Please make sure that you are in therapy and allowing yourself to escape from the pain that she imposed on you. I hope your letter lets "Caged Bird" know that she is not alone and many others have flown out of the cage of control, abuse and manipulation.