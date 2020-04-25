DEAR ANNIE: Insecurity may trigger exit

There is nothing wrong with her acting like a teenager and wanting to send "I love you" texts or sleep over, but they seem to be stemming from a rightful insecurity in your relationship. Even though you're saying the "right" things, she can tell something is wrong. By telling her that you just want to be friends, she will then be free to find someone who wants to be with her and will appreciate her, and you can be free to find someone you want to spend more time with romantically.

Dear Annie: I thought you missed something very important in your response to the young lady who was scared to see a male doctor. Her mom is doing her a great disservice in not paying attention to her daughter's fears about seeing a male doctor. I would like to say that any upright OB-GYN would understand her fears and do his best to put her fears to rest. And in this day and age, most male doctors would have a female nurse in the office during the entire procedure.

The nurse would help the young lady feel at ease, even holding her hand and talking to her about what the doctor is doing. and possibly engaging in small talk to get her mind off this fearsome experience. I doubt if this is the first time the doctor has faced this situation, and he probably knows how it should be handled. I have two daughters, and they both went through the same thing, fears and all.