DEAR ANNIE: Insecurity on display

Dear Doing Wrong: The only thing you are doing wrong is being too hard on yourself and setting deadlines. Don't give up too soon. The right girl will come along, but it's important to look at yourself honestly.

First, it was great that you had the confidence to ask the girls why they didn't want a second date. That type of self-reflection and ability to look at one's faults, and learn from them to grow, are what make for outstanding boyfriends, husbands, fathers and just good people overall. You sound like all of that. Now the most important part is believing that, through the help of a professional therapist or life coach, you can get to the root of what you really want out of a partner — which is not for your mother to become a grandmother. While that is a lovely desire and hopefully happens, it cannot be the driving force in your decision-making for a partner.

Along with some self-reflection and continuing to put yourself out there, always remember that each rejection is bringing you one step closer to finding the right person for you.