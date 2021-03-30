DEAR ANNIE: Ironic Women's Day gaffe

Besides, he would have three older brothers to help share the responsibility of their care. Wouldn't it be enough for any son to marry a woman who simply loves and enjoys her in-laws?

Irony is alive and well: The letter and your response were published on International Women's Day. — Sigh

Dear Disgusted and Sigh: That was a stinker of an example I gave by suggesting that her future daughter-in-law become her caregiver, and I thank you for pointing that out.

If I could rewrite that sentence, I would say, "Besides, if you get a fourth boy, you never know — maybe he will marry a wonderful woman who will make your lives immeasurably more fulfilling — through her love, creativity, leadership, professionalism and a hundred other positive qualities."

Other readers offered different suggestions for ensuring that they could have a fourth child and their first girl, including one from a retired teacher:

Dear Annie: I'm replying to your recent column from the mother of three boys who wants a daughter. Many years ago, I was in the same position.