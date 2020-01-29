DEAR ANNIE: Is marriage worth the fight?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

There isn't anyone else, nor do I want anyone else. The last time we separated, I was looking forward to living with my dogs, decorating the house the way I wanted and not having to answer to anyone.

We have been together since I was 18, and I'm 51. Is there a point when a person just sees the light and says, "I'm done"? -- Unsure in Love

Dear Unsure in Love: Both of you have to choose whether you will work on your marriage and make each other, and your relationship, a priority. Your destiny is determined by those choices. If your husband says that he gets social anxiety, don't just dismiss that as not real because he can go to a concert or a bike rally. Those two events are much less intimate than a social dinner with friends. Maybe he needs help with that.

You ask, "Is there a point when a person just sees the light and says, 'I'm done'?" I'm not sure it works like that. It's more that the series of dark moments might be lived over and over until you finally say, "I'm going to turn on the light." When you truly turn on the light, you don't find all the faults in the other person; rather, you realize that you want more out of your marriage and yourself. The real light gets turned on when you do the work. You look at your faults and his faults together, and come up with compromises.