DEAR ANNIE: Is reduce, reuse, recycle enough?

Make your own reusable cloth bags from old t-shirts, using basic sewing skills (or no sewing at all). (Find simple instructions online). Choose clothing and other personal items made from earth-friendly materials instead of microfibers and other synthetic fibers, which pollute our water. (Even more ways to green your style.) Bring a reusable container to a restaurant with you when you expect to have leftovers.

Refuse straws: It's as simple as adding, "No straw, please" when requesting beverages at restaurants or cafes. Refuse beverage tops. (Are you really going to spill?) Pick up trash in your neighborhood and when visiting parks and beaches. Recycle the plastics you use and no longer need. Return single-use bags to grocery stores for them to recycle.

Dear Annie: I am a divorced female in my late 40s. I have been in a relationship for six years. I work full time and am financially independent. My partner takes offense if I do things for myself, such as working out at the gym, getting manicures and brushing my teeth before bed. He accuses me of not wanting to spend time with him. Am I being selfish? — Selfish Sally

Dear Selfish Sally: It sounds like you are with Controlling Charlie. There is nothing wrong with going to the gym, brushing your teeth and even getting manicures. In fact, an argument can be made that they are important ingredients of a healthy life. The fact that your boyfriend takes offense to any of this is ridiculous. Make sure you have quality time with him but not at the expense of your health and personal hygiene. If he argues with you, send him packing, and be sure to include his toothbrush.

