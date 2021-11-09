DEAR ANNIE: Keeping in touch worth effort

Dear Annie: Staying close to family is not easy, but it is really important.

When my mom was younger, I was busy with work, kids, their extracurricular activities, and keeping up with housework and yard work. My spouse worked graveyard shifts for many, many years. And I lived quite far away from my mom, when long-distance bills were a thing we had to budget for.

Now Mom is in her ninth decade and not in the best health. To my dismay, she rarely answers the phone. I make a point of emailing her every week or so, to send her news of our branch of the family.

We recently moved to a warmer, less expensive community as retirees, and I won't be seeing my adult children and the grandchildren every day. I do try to stay in touch, but I also know they have obligations and responsibilities and very busy lives. They don't often initiate a call. So, I'm learning to be OK with that as well.

I email the adults letters to share with their children, and I send "snail mail" to the children, too. I'm the one who has the time and energy to maintain connection at this point in our lives, whether it is with my mom or my offspring.