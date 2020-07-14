DEAR ANNIE: Kid romp ruins nuptial

Dear Confused Southerner: I'm sorry that you had to experience that. I don't think it matters if it's 1920 or 2020 — allowing children to take all of the food and run around as if it's recess on a playground is incredibly rude. Their parents should have stopped them and explained that they need to be respectful during a wedding.

In hindsight, you should have said something to the parents — politely and firmly.

Dear Annie: I live in an apartment with my boyfriend, and the neighbor next door keeps coming out of her apartment to investigate who is at our residence. Or she comes out when we have company and rudely interrupts our gathering. She has to know who is there and what we are doing. She purposely eavesdrops on our conversations and has called our landlord. She even called the police, falsely reporting that my boyfriend and I were fighting. We have been threatened by the landlord that we have to move out if we don't stop, despite our explaining that there is no fighting.