DEAR ANNIE: Lack of long-distance trust

Because of the holiday week, Annie Lane is off this week. The following column was originally published in 2018.

Dear Annie: About six months ago, my boyfriend, "Jordan," relocated to another state for work. We've talked about my eventually moving there, too, so we could be together, but we've held off making firm plans. He says he needs more time to settle in to life there. He also says he wants to be positive he sees himself at this job long term before I uproot my life, too.

He visited twice within the first month after moving, but in the past five months, he's visited only once. I went out there once a couple of months ago. We do talk on the phone or video chat every other day, which helps.