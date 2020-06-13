DEAR ANNIE: Learning to say no

Much of it went toward leased automobiles, but there has been more — $100 and $500 here and there for "incidentals." Fortunately, she will graduate in June. But her student loan funds, which she was using to help pay rent and groceries, have ceased. Her usual summer job is uncertain. But most troubling of all, due to the coronavirus, her prospects of a teaching job in her area are also uncertain. She gets by month to month. Last summer, she asked us for funds to help her lease her (new) car. We gave her $4,700. This goes on and on.

Last year, my wife and I retired. And without raiding our savings we cannot afford to support her anymore. June is approaching, and so is the fall. I am anticipating Jane will appear with another request for funds. My wife doesn't handle confrontations well, and much of our giving has been motivated either by avoidance or guilt. Besides just saying no, is there any other answer? — Jane's Father

Dear Jane's Father: Tough love is tough to give. But you and your wife are doing your daughter no favors in the long-term. If you keep acting as her financial crutch, she'll be leaning on you forever. That's not just immoral; it's also unsustainable. Deplete your retirement savings, she'll still be asking for more when there's nothing left to give. And you'll be in dire straits right alongside her.