DEAR ANNIE: Leave kids out of it

Please, people, these are just children, and if you have been in their lives as a grandparent, from the child's perspective, the divorce doesn't take that away. — Picking up the Pieces

Dear Picking up the Pieces: Shame on them. My heart goes out to your third-grade student. There is nothing worse than when adults take out their frustrations about divorce on children, or hold grudges against children during a divorce. It was not your student's fault, and it is terrible that they rubbed the situation in her face. I hope they read this letter and have a change of heart.

Teachers are wonderful, and thank goodness for teachers like you. Don't underestimate the positive effect you had on that third grader's life with your kindness and empathy. Thank you for all you do.

Dear Annie: I was saddened by the letter from Mad About Mice in which the writer proudly recounted having captured the little animals and released them elsewhere. Many people believe this is a kind solution, but it actually just assures that they will not have to observe the animals' ordeals themselves.