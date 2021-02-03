DEAR ANNIE: Lessen your expectations

Dear Annie: This is to all the parents or grandparents that have been hurt by their family because they have not been receiving calls, thank-you notes for all that they do, gifts for special occasions or a little show of care, concern or thought (and I hope this is a small population). If you're in this population, here's my advice. You can start by lessening your expectations. Should that not work for your happiness, then bring yourself to no expectations for those people in your life.

It is not always an easy state to get yourself to, and you could struggle with it at first. However, if your expectations stay this high, then your family will continue to disappoint you. I want to believe that these family members, at least for some, do not know the impact of their actions. But by focusing on your reaction rather than their actions, you have set yourself up to feel no pain, sadness or continued disappointment. In the end, you could become a much happier person seeing the good in others unhampered by those unmet expectations. — Lowering the Bar

Dear Lowering the Bar: Many studies have proven that lower expectations have led to a happier life. This doesn't mean settling for poor treatment and bad behavior. Instead, consider it an act of generosity for yourself and your loved ones.