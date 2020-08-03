DEAR ANNIE: Let her do it her way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Every year, my sister organizes a family reunion, which is held at a local botanical garden the weekend after Labor Day. She reserves the location and coordinates the food. There are usually 60-70 people, and the adults are assigned to "setup," "serving" or "tear-down/cleanup" crews.

Last year, I requested to be part of setup (as I normally do). I contacted her several times in the days before the event to see if there was anything else she needed me to bring and to confirm the time. The reunion was starting at 3 p.m., so she said to be there around 2:30. The morning of the party, I texted her to ask what time she would be arriving, and she said 2 p.m. I had some extra time, so I decided to come early to help. I was ahead of schedule and arrived around 1 p.m.

The grounds crew was there, and I asked them to be sure the sprinklers were all shut off since we had had an incident a couple years earlier when they weren't off in one area, and several attendees got an unexpected shower. They assured me they were off and left. When my sister arrived a few minutes later, she seemed less than happy to see me. When I told her about the sprinklers, she snapped that that was "her job" and one of the reasons she had arrived early. I said she obviously didn't need my help and left.