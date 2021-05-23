DEAR ANNIE: Let him go to voicemail

I don't want to change my landline number or my cellphone number. Should I continue letting his calls go to voicemail? I wish him well, but it really would be best for us not to have a telephone friendship. — Feeling Guilty

Dear Feeling Guilty: That man's disease is the one leaving you curt messages, and you're wise for not returning the calls. Continue letting his calls go to voicemail, and don't bother listening to the messages. You might also want to call your phone provider to see about blocking his number, if you'd rather not let his vitriol take up space on your voicemail. I really hope he seeks help with his alcoholism, but he has to come to that point on his own. You have nothing for which to feel guilty.

Dear Annie: I read the letter today from "Beat Him to the Punch Too Soon," the lady who told her amazing boyfriend she was falling in love with him. I did the same thing when I was dating my husband, "Tom." I wish I could tell her to relax and let things develop organically. I think we can all be guilty of letting our feelings get ahead of the natural process of falling in love. When I was a teenager, my mom always said I was just in love with love; there was a different guy to pine over routinely.