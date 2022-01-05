DEAR ANNIE: Let your children fly

My brother was in the Navy, and while he was stationed in Florida, he asked me to fly down there to spend time with him. He had a married friend who said that I could bunk with them. I was finally working in a factory at this time, so I had my own money, but my parents said, "NO!" They actually told me that if I went, I would not be welcome back home again.

Honestly, I never could understand why they, especially my mother, distrusted me so much. I never gave her any reason to, and when I questioned her, all she would say was, "Oh, I trust you." I feel I missed so much in my teenage years. I even thought about joining the Navy, to which my mother said, "No way in hell!" At that time, I still had animals on the farm, and I knew that if I did join, my parents would dump them. So, I just stayed home.

The funny thing is that a cousin's wife said that she was in the Navy and that she really enjoyed it and that I should have joined. Thanks for listening. Please keep telling parents to let their children "spread their wings" because it is the way they grow up. — Caged Bird