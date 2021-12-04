DEAR ANNIE: Letting go doesn't mean you have to lose

Dear Readers: Thank you for all your responses to "Letting Go Is Hard to Do." We have undeniably wonderful parents among our readership. Here are two of my favorite letters.

Dear Annie: This is in response to "Letting Go Is Hard to Do," who was worried about the choices her daughter might be making at college after seeing a questionable bank transaction.

I am also the mom of a college-age student. We have had a joint account ever since my son was a senior in high school.

I made a promise to myself to not allow our joint checking accounts to be a way to peek into his world. Trust me, it's hard not to look — especially when I am transferring money to his account. If his spending info pops up, I look away and put my hand over so I cannot see.

It is a don't-see-don't-tell trust I never told him I had in place. He is very independent, and if I'd have questioned things, he would have started to mistrust me. There is always a way teens get around roadblocks; it's called taking cash out of the account and spending it that way or buying a Visa gift card with the cash.