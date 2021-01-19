DEAR ANNIE: Lies prenuptial red flag

Dear Annie: My fiance and I want to go back to the way we were, but it is more of a struggle for me than for him. We are planning to get an apartment together, but it is hard for me to be around him without getting upset. I have been going through a lot lately, and finding out that my fiance was lying to me was one of the worst things that has happened.

At first, it was something minor, and I just chose to keep my mouth shut, but the next morning he was on his phone, and I saw pictures of naked women that he tried to hide fast. I tried to get the truth out of him, but he lied.

We went to the lake to talk about it, and it just kept escalating. He's been doing it for seven months. I found out and was actually contacting someone to get these pictures.

This is cheating, isn't it?

He also had multiple accounts for stuff like that which he had to pay for. He promised not to do it again, but I struggle to believe it when he continues to lie to me. I want to move on and be happy with him, but when something similar comes up, I break down. What should I do? — Confused and Lost.