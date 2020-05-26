DEAR ANNIE: Listen, learn, communicate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I come from a large family. I was the youngest of four girls, and there were several years between us. Growing up, I barely knew my two older sisters.

One of the sisters remarried someone from a different religion, though they were not practicing. Fast-forward 20-25 years and this same couple drives by our small town 10-20 times during the year. After I entered retirement from having worked 50-60 hours a week, I realized that we made several invitations for them to stop in, but they never did.

(Let's not forget that they would stop in and see my other sister's family on the way).

We bought a historic house that has wooden floors, and a few years ago, we hosted a Christmas party. In the invite, I suggested wearing pretty socks, as shoes might harm the floor. Our house is surrounded by gravel. In response, this sister's husband refused to come to the party and gave no notice. He dropped off my sister at the street and drove off. We heard that his reaction was, "No one is going to tell me what to do."

I sent a letter to all that it was disturbing that this took place. We had just moved in and barely had beds for our family, but since it was our turn, we wanted to have the Christmas celebration.