DEAR ANNIE: Look inside, not at scale

Dear Annie: I met my wife online 11 years ago. Within six weeks of our marriage, I realized she was changing. She was trim and lovely at the start, but I feared she would let herself go — and that is exactly what happened.

She is now well over 30 pounds overweight, and I can't say anything about it or it's abuse. I'm 64 and I keep active and stay in shape. I have no desire for her at all. We have been to counseling, but it didn't help. I don't know what to do. — Frustrated Husband

Dear Frustrated Husband: I'm hearing complaints you have about your wife, but have you looked at the reason she has put on 30 pounds? Is she happy in her life? Since you are active, is there any chance you could persuade her to engage in physical activity with you? Take your focus off of the number on the scale and put it onto her health. Help her find a healthy routine that she would enjoy with you. A healthy marriage is one in which you build up your partner, not find all of his or her faults.

Dear Annie: The letter you published from Missing My Things reminds me very much of my husband and me. He would go through my "stack" of things in the guise of tidying up, throw out my things he didn't think necessary and yet throw away nothing of his own.