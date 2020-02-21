DEAR ANNIE: Looking for love

Dear Annie: I am a 64-year-old woman. Trying to date seems more difficult as I get older. Seems like most men only want one thing or younger women. I have tried online dating sites with not much luck. I live in a small town, and there aren't many single men. Do you have any suggestions on where to meet a good man? — L.C.

Dear L.C.: To the men who will only date younger women, good riddance. They've done you a favor by disqualifying themselves. Now, on meeting men who are deserving of your time and attention: It's fantastic that you've dabbled in online dating, and you should leave your accounts open on those sites. That said, I think you should also venture out and try some new hobbies offline, e.g., tennis lessons, a book club, classes at a local community college or library, a jogging group, a volunteer position, or anything else that you might want to experience. Often it's when we focus on our own growth that we end up meeting someone special.

Dear Annie: In response to "Worried about Neighbors' Infant," I'm writing to inform your readers about an important car seat safety issue during these cold winter months.