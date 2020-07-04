DEAR ANNIE: Lose chronic cheater

Dear Annie: I really need your insight. I have a male best friend. He's been married a while now, but he's said before as though he feels I'm really his wife. I think the world of him; I love our long conversations. And I notice that he never brings up his wife around me. What should I do? — Burning in North Carolina

Dear Burning: Stop, drop and roll on out of this man's life so you can get on with your own. He is using you to avoid working on his marriage. And why would you want to be with a man who treats his wife that way? You deserve to be with someone who gives you his all, and I promise he is out there somewhere.

Dear Annie: I wanted to respond to the letter from "Excuse You," who complained that her new boyfriend burps constantly after eating. My husband of 36 years also had that problem for the first 20 years of our marriage.

I also thought it was just a rude habit, but then I read it could be a symptom of acid reflux or an inefficient digestion of food (indigestion). I gave him a good probiotic from a vitamin store every day for a couple of months to build up the "good" bacteria in his gut and I could see the difference within the first two weeks.