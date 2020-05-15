DEAR ANNIE: Lose manipulator hubby

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I've been married to a narcissist, controlling, antisocial man for 15 years. I am "Frank's" third wife, and he is my second husband. He has two adult children on their own, and I have two children still in college.

Our married life has been a roller coaster, with many downs and very few ups, and it has been exhausting. There are way too many episodes throughout my marriage to even mention, so I'll just focus on the most recent.

Frank usually goes to bed around 9 p.m. or so. Last night, I chose to stay up with my 24-year-old son who was home for the weekend. We were chatting and watching a movie, when Frank came downstairs in just his underwear, turned on the light, and asked what we were doing. I told him we were watching a movie.

He went upstairs to put clothes on and came back down and told — not asked — my son to move off the couch. He sat there silently watching TV with us. He then created a big blowout in the kitchen, in front of my son. He ranted about how I should go to bed when he goes to bed.

This is just the latest episode in many years of controlling behavior. And each of those instances, I've documented in writing. I honestly can't remember a single day that he didn't play a mind game.