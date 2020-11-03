DEAR ANNIE: Losing loving feeling

Dear Texas: Filing for divorce or ending your marriage is never a decision you want to make lightly. It sounds like you are suffering from a major depression. You are in your 50s and deserve to feel your age, not like you're in your 70s or 80s. This is understandable, particularly during this pandemic, and it's time to get professional help — not only for yourself but for the sake of your wife and daughter.

When your health is not good, it is really hard to make any good decisions, so focus on getting healthy first. Tell your doctor about your depression and get yourself into a treatment plan immediately. Once you have a handle on your health, you can see how to "bring back that loving feeling" with your wife. Marriage takes work, but if you are too tired to even take care of yourself, how can you take care of your marriage?

Best of luck and please know that you are not alone. Many people are feeling sad and scared during this pandemic. But there is hope and help out there. Always remember that this is just a moment in time, and this too shall pass.