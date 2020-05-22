DEAR ANNIE: Lots of hurt to go around

Your answer was basically that she should not rush herself and to not marry him if she wasn't ready. Here's my take on it: She called this new guy as soon as her divorce was finalized. She seems to be leading him on while telling him she isn't ready to make a commitment. To me, it sounds like she still loves her ex.

She ought to let this new man go so that he can find someone who will love him back, the way he deserves. She should give herself some time to be without a partner or a lover. And she should focus instead on her kids who are, no doubt, in need of some extra love and attention during this sad time in their lives. — Daily Reader and Fan

Dear Reader: I think you've gotten to the heart of the matter more than my initial response did. It's so important to take time for oneself between relationships. Moving on to someone else too soon does a disservice to both parties.