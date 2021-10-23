DEAR ANNIE: Love never dies

Dear Readers: Thank you for your heartfelt and humbling responses to Second Wife, who is bothered that her second husband continues to carry a photo of his late wife in his billfold. These serve as an important reminder that though loved ones die, our love for them doesn't.

Dear Annie: After 20-plus years of marriage, my now-husband and I both lost our first spouses. We had long and wonderful marriages before they were both cut short by cancer.

When my now-husband and I married, we embraced our first spouses into our marriage. It's a marriage of four people, not just two. They were a part of who we were then and the people we are now. Their pictures are as important a part of our home as the pictures of his two daughters, my daughter and our grandchild.

We still talk about them, remember the good times and share stories. We take flowers to the cemetery on their birthdays and "death days." We love them just as much today as we did 20 years ago.

My now-husband and I just celebrated our 22nd anniversary. So my advice to Second Wife is to embrace the first spouse, share stories and add your pic in his wallet. Perhaps opening up to one another — sharing stories about your first spouses — will enrich your current marriage, as it has for me and my now-husband. — With Open Arms