DEAR ANNIE: Love versus lust

Dear Annie: I've known this guy "Henry" for about six years now. We never got the timing right, and we've cheated on our significant others with each other. When I was single, he wasn't, and vice versa. Now I'm in a healthy and happy relationship. Henry and I still talk, and it's hard to let him go. He's had trouble letting me go, too.

I used to believe I was in love with him, and I still have feelings for him. His attitude has changed during the past year. He's been real sweet and asks me what I want in the future. We both want the same things out of life. We share similar interests and get along very well. He makes me feel a different way than any other man has. He has asked me to run away with him and start a life together in a new state. I don't know if he would actually go through with it. He's very spontaneous, but also flaky.

However, my current boyfriend, "Mason," has been there for me through a crazy and tough time. Mason is real sweet, too, and he's helped me grow a lot as a person. He lives with me, and we want the same things out of life. Mason would do anything for me to make sure I'm happy in the relationship. We communicate well and haven't had any issues yet.