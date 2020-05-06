DEAR ANNIE: Make ordinary extraordinary

Dear Our World: Mother Earth is a magnificent force that should be treated with love and care. One outcome of the stay-at-home orders during this pandemic is that from China to the United States, and everywhere in between, we have seen better air quality than in more than 60 years. This is a great reminder of how precious is this Earth. And I would disagree with this beautiful poem on one point: You (SET ITAL)are(END ITAL) necessary. Sometimes, it can be difficult to remember that we are each necessary, capable and loved. Please, check in with loved ones during this difficult time; they, too, are precious. Let's protect our earth while continuing to look out for each other, especially as we restart the economy in the months and years ahead.