DEAR ANNIE: Man hides behind texts

Dear Lost: It sounds as though he's the one who's lost and confused. You know what you want. Thankfully, your directness flushed out these issues after just three months; otherwise, this could have dragged on for who knows how long. Don't get discouraged. There are plenty more good men out there who value family — and who are looking for a relationship. While the pandemic makes in-person dating risky at the moment, you can connect with potential partners on dating sites such as Match.com and eHarmony and go on FaceTime or Skype dates to see whether you feel there's a spark.

Dear Annie: I'd like to share my response to "Working From Home Works." In the past, I also had at least an hour's drive to the office. I say talk to your boss. He might consider some compromise, such as allowing you to do three days at home and two days at the office. That approach worked well for me — the best of both worlds! Initially, bosses might be thinking that you goof off at home. But in time, they'll likely find that production is higher, and then they are happy. — Worked for Me

Dear Worked for Me: Indeed — a hybrid remote and in-office approach might be just the thing to make life workable for long-distance commuters and managers alike henceforth. Thanks for writing.