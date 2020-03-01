DEAR ANNIE: Managing a family disease

Dear Annie: I have been married to my wife for 25 years, and I love her so very much. When we first met, she had two young boys, ages 2 and 7, and for the most part I helped raise them with her. In the late '90s and early 2000s, we traveled around the country with our business. The boys went back to their father's for a few years. When we sold the business, they came back to live with us. We found them to have changed. They were into drugs and gangster lifestyles. They are now 30 and 35 years old. The older son, "Tim," has carved out a wonderful life. But the 30-year-old, "Robby," has continued doing drugs. A few years ago, we agreed to take him in to see if we could help. He's still here.

He has not worked or even looked for a job in five-plus years. He stays in his bedroom and watches TV, stays up until 4 or 5 a.m. every night and gets up the at 1 or 2 p.m. I don't think he is doing drugs anymore, but I'm not sure.

I've tried to talk to my wife about setting boundaries: telling him it's time he gets a job and that he can't just keep living with us and not even looking for one. But it always ends up in a disagreement.

I offered Robby a list of 10 ideas of jobs he might like and bought him a book to read called "Your Best Self." He has never even picked it up.

