DEAR ANNIE: Many ways to be a mother

Dear Annie: My heart went out to the couple in today's paper — the letter from the woman in her late 20s who is having problems with infertility. Back in the '70s, a time when infertility was not talked about like now, my partner and I also had an infertility problem. The options were minimal. We continued to do all the testing.

Many of our friends and family members would be announcing their pregnancies. The pain at times was unbearable. Many prayers were said, and many tears were shed. We finally decided on adoption.

In time, we received a letter of acceptance. We were blessed to adopt a baby boy and then, two years later, a baby girl. It was love at first sight in both cases. We now have six beautiful grandchildren. As much as it hurts "Bitter," she needs to make amends with her family. Life is short, and you are only given one chance. Wishing them well. — A Very Happy Grandmother

Dear Happy Grandmother: I can feel the gratitude pouring out of your letter. Adoption is a wonderful thing, and I am so happy for you and your family. Enjoy those precious grandchildren, and thank you for your heartfelt letter.