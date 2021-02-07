DEAR ANNIE:Marrying Into family drama

Dear Wedding Drama: If you have to ask the question, you probably know the answer. Yes, it is wrong for your daughter not to invite the grandmother of her stepchildren to the wedding. Your daughter is not starting fresh with Hank; she's marrying a man who comes with a family that suffered a tragedy. While Gail's behavior does sound a bit intrusive, try to remember where she is coming from. She lost her daughter. She is probably devastated, and her daughter's children are going to be another woman's stepchildren. Try to show compassion for Gail. You and your daughter don't have to love her, but you certainly have to learn to be kind and gracious to her. She should continue to be a part of your stepchildren's lives — hopefully forever — and I think it is up to your daughter and Hank to facilitate that.