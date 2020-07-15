DEAR ANNIE: Mend dad, son rift

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I am beside myself. I am tired and frustrated. I married my husband over 17 years ago. He is 11 years older than me. When we married, he had a teenage son. Shortly after we married, his son, in his senior year, decided to go live with his mother on the other side of the world. He would keep in touch with his dad by phone and visit once a year.

When my husband and I retired, we decided to move closer to his son, but we were still a long drive away. We gave up everything to move there. My husband is in his 80s. He is not in good health. He can no longer travel the distance to see his son.

His son has a nice family with a couple of children and a good job. When we first moved here, they would come to visit on occasion. But now, it is far fewer visits. I have asked his son on several occasions to just call his dad, maybe once a week. But for some reason, he couldn't do that.

We send them gifts on all of their birthdays and special occasions. We never hear from them if they received the gifts or if they liked them — and there's never a thank-you note. Only after I would email them, asking if they received the items, did they respond. My husband has called his son several times and left messages. He never calls back.