DEAR ANNIE: Mental health awareness

Dear GTBH: I appreciate your letter. One in 5 Americans experience a mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. And that rate is increasing during the pandemic. In May, the Census Bureau found that a third of Americans showed signs of clinical depression and/or anxiety. These illnesses are more common right now; they're no less serious. If you have any of these symptoms or are feeling deeply lonely, then call the NAMI hotline mentioned above to be connected with resources. And if you have an urgent need for help, call Call the NAMI hotline or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Dear Annie: A couple asked whether it would be out of line for them to have their daughter's boyfriend get a COVID-19 test before coming to their house for Christmas. You suggested that all of them (the parents and their daughter, along with her boyfriend) get the tests. I hope you understand that the COVID test result is only good for the moment it is taken. One could be positive five minutes later from the cabbie in the cab they rode in. The virus incubates for up to two weeks, so the person can be negative and still have the virus in the body and then become infectious. Whether the boyfriend would then be sick or asymptomatic, he could, either way, give the virus to anyone around him. Options are a 14-day quarantine before traveling; wearing a mask except for eating while at the girlfriend's relatives; staying elsewhere in quarantine and having limited (mask-wearing) contact with girlfriend's family. The appropriate choice depends on the family members' vulnerability and what risks they are willing to take. — From a Careful State