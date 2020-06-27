DEAR ANNIE: Missing guests shouldn't feel guilty

They might have booked a huge venue and now are footing an equally huge bill.

Whatever the case, you made the right decision for you and your husband. Reiterate to them that it was nothing personal and you truly wish you could be there.

If they continue to take issue with that, refer them to your doctor.

Dear Annie: I read the letter from "Al R." about bathroom safety for seniors, and I have a few suggestions. First, you can get the things you need from Medicare. Just ask your doctor for them. Your doctor will see to it.

Medicare Supplemental insurance, if you have it, will work with the doctor and provide you with what you need.

Also, you can get wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs, almost anything you need, free from a church or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, that has donated ones in their coffers.

When you're a senior or handicapped, it is amazing what you can get. Don't feel ashamed for asking for help or for accepting charity; those who donate are paying it forward. — Gretchen

Dear Gretchen: I did not realize that these supplies were available for free through these channels, and I'm happy to print your letter to refer others to these resources as well.