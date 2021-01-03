DEAR ANNIE: Model fitness, health, mom

Dear Annie: I've noticed in the past several months that my 15-year-old daughter has been steadily gaining weight. I have struggled with my weight most of my adult life and absolutely do not want my daughter to have the insecurities and low self-esteem that I have.

She is not active at all, and remote learning isn't helping the situation. I encourage her to make healthier choices but have to be very careful with what I say, especially because weight and self-image are such a touchy subject with any girl or woman. Is this something my daughter will have to figure out on her own? — Hoping You Can Help

Dear Hoping: The answer to your question — if this is something she has to figure out on her own — is yes and no. Take the focus off the numbers on the scale and move it onto feeling good in your body. If you start to walk and do a form of exercise that makes your body feel good, then she will follow you. Self-esteem is created from within; it's not something we gain by looking a certain way.

Find a sport or activity that she might enjoy. Fifteen-year-olds have lots of energy, and she can channel some of that by being part of a sports team. It doesn't matter if she is a good athlete; what counts is that she is having fun.