DEAR ANNIE: Model gratitude, not jealousy

Dear Annie: Here comes another summer, and I always enjoy taking my children to a local amusement park. It is a nice park, but can you tell me how to explain to my children why we have to wait in line for, let's say, 30 minutes or more to get on a ride, and then they witness others coming up in a separate line and getting right on? It is called "fast pass." They are catering to the rich because it costs a lot more to get this option.

Also, they have "preferred parking," which costs even more than the ridiculous price of $20 to park in the "normal" parking lots. So now our children also witness us walking for a considerable distance while the privileged get to park very close to the entrance.

Let me know of a good solution, if there is one. Thank you! -- Ticked Off

Dear Ticked Off: One solution might be to go with another family and split the cost difference of the preferred parking.