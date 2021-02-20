DEAR ANNIE: More letters on love

I send her a "love" email every morning telling her how special she is and what she means to me. We have three beautiful grown daughters whose careers are in the service of others. Since my wife is a nurse, I know where they got it. — MJN

Dear Annie: I met my husband, John, in September 1964. We married the day after Christmas in 1964. He was in the Air Force, and we traveled near and far for the nine years we were married. We had a son in 1966.

In 1973, John developed symptoms of heart problems and had to undergo open-heart surgery. While he was in the hospital, I found out I was pregnant with our second child, and we were both ecstatic. However, he didn't survive to see his new daughter, who was born in December 1973.

It has been almost 48 years since he passed, and I still love him. I had his two children and that was enough for me. In 2006, my son passed away with pretty much the same health problems as his dad. So, now it's just my daughter and me. We live together and we get along splendidly.