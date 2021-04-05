DEAR ANNIE: Mother-in-law no doormat

Dear Annie: I raised my son, who is now 41, as a single mom. I am 75. My son and I have always been very close. Ten years ago, he married a very intelligent woman, and now I have two beautiful grandchildren.

I was getting along well with everyone, but now my life is so depressing because my daughter-in-law hates me. She is angry with me and thinks I'm a horrible person because my son was conceived during a one-night stand while on vacation, and I didn't remember the man's name or any details about him.

Two years ago, my son found his father through DNA tests, and it turned out to be so wonderful. They love each other. My son is so happy, but his wife still hates me.

I do their housework and more, and I just ignore her to avoid confrontation. I'm now not allowed to visit, as I ruined one of her sweaters when doing the laundry. I offered to replace it, but she said NO.

I'm so depressed because I miss my family and the pandemic has kept me isolated. My son has to agree with her to keep the peace. At this point, my health is being affected. What should I do? — Feeling Very Lonely