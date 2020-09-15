DEAR ANNIE: Mourning loss, no support

Dear Annie: I had two brothers die within a year of each other. One was 53, and the other was 62. They were my only remaining siblings. They resided in Ohio, and I live in Arizona. I had to plan both funerals by myself and clean out and sell whatever I could of their homes and possessions.

At the same time, my mom was diagnosed with dementia and had to be put in a nursing home. Eventually, I brought her to live with me in Arizona. I had to clean and sell her house, and her belongings, too. I was in Ohio for four months getting everything straightened out. My husband of 12 years never came to help, nor did he come to the funerals. Am I wrong for resenting him for this? — Alone at Funerals

Dear Alone: No, you are not wrong for resenting his absence. Marriage is a partnership, and when your partner is going through a difficult time, you should be at her side and not leaving her to carry the entire burden herself. However, resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.