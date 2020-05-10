DEAR ANNIE: Much love to moms

A mean mother can smile with secret delight and pride when she hears her own grandchildren call their parents "mean."

Dear Annie: I compare the anxiety of wanting quarantine to end to those of us who, in the back seat of the car as children, anxiously asked, "Are we there yet?"

Despite boredom and uncomfortable proximity to each other while in the car, we finally made it to our destination, and the time was right to move freely. However, during that car ride, we couldn't just decide we were "there." Where would we have been? We had to persevere to get to the correct "there," no matter how frustrated we were about how long the trip was taking. And we had to trust the people in charge to get us "there."

Since the lockdown, I have discovered that I am a happy introvert. All my life I have been outgoing, helping others, diving in at the slightest suggestion that I could be of benefit in some way. In the end, I often found myself tired and empty.

I am retired and live alone, having moved several hundreds of miles from my lifelong home just months ago. When the possibility of quarantine was evolving, I decided to make the best of it by planning to be busy at home.