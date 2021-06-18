DEAR ANNIE: My money, my problems

Dear Annie: I have been married for 20 years. When my wife and I first married, I was the sole breadwinner. I made a pretty comfortable living. My wife stayed home and raised our children. In 2008, technological advances rendered my line of work obsolete. I had to start over, reinventing myself in another industry. We struggled financially for years; it put a strain on our marriage. Today, I have a full-time gig and make decent money, as well as a side business that does OK. My wife has a full-time job and side gig as well, and she makes nearly double what I make.

My problem is this. All the years when I was the sole breadwinner, my salary was "our money." Now that she makes the lion's share, her salary is "her money." She expects me to pay my expenses with my salary. For instance, I recently had an expensive car repair done. She spotted me the cash, but she wants me to pay her back. Never mind the fact that for a long time my car was our only car, and she put half the miles and wear and tear on it herself.

I just feel like I was taken advantage of — like she has forgotten the sacrifices I made all those years ago. It really makes me resentful. I've mentioned this to her before, and she got better about it for a bit, but now her attitude has reverted back to how it was before.