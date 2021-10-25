DEAR ANNIE: Neglected by husband

He tells me he loves me often, is a great stepfather and grandfather, and shares many of my interests. Should I finally just give up and call that "enough"? Should I just be grateful for a long-term relationship when so many women my age are widowed or divorced?

I've forgiven the neglect over and over, yet the loneliness comes back as years pass in this state. Saying all this out loud makes me seem pathetic, but I'm open to hearing your thoughts. — Neglected Spouse

Dear Neglected: Nothing that you said in your letter is pathetic. Please don't be so hard on yourself. Changing your physical appearance will not change your husband's desire to have sex with you. You can't control his actions, but you can control yours. The fact that you wrote this letter shows that you are ready for a change.

Don't allow his sexual desire for you to determine your sense of self-worth. You are so much more than that. I'm not sure that staying with him, which seems to be making you more sad and lonely, is any better than being on your own and finding someone who desires and deserves you.