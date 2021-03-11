DEAR ANNIE: Niece didn't merit snub

Because of that, and because I wasn't really invited, I decided to skip the wedding and celebrate my 50th birthday instead. Well, it bothered my brother — a lot. And in the five years since, he's hardly spoken to me.

Since our dad passed away earlier this year, I've called my brother several times. He doesn't answer the phone. A couple times, I've called my mom's house, and he's answered. But he's quick to hand off the phone to her and hardly says a word. So now I've stopped calling or texting. Obviously, it still bothers him that I didn't go. Now I'm an outcast to the family. My mom is the only one that speaks to me. I love my brother. I never expected him to get this mad. What I'm wondering is this: Should I have just bit the bullet and put my feelings aside and went to the wedding? What can I do now? — Not Really Invited

Dear Not Really Invited: The invitation was sent by your ex-sister-in-law, but the wedding was your niece's. I don't think it was fair to effectively punish her (and your brother) for a slight they had nothing to do with it. But there's no use dwelling on wouldas, couldas or shouldas. Your second question — what to do now — is the one that really counts. And my advice on that front is to swallow your pride, let go of your anger and apologize to your brother.

Let him know that your dad's death has made you realize how short life is and how precious family is. Ask that you put aside your differences and open up a dialogue again. Send the letter via email and regular mail, so that he has a better chance of reading it. If he still shuts you out, you can find serenity in knowing that you've done what you can. The rest is out of your hands.

