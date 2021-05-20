DEAR ANNIE: Nip drinking in the bud

Dear Annie: Over the course of the pandemic, my husband and I have found ourselves drinking more than we used to. We used to enjoy a glass of wine with dinner most nights, that became a second glass with dinner, and a third glass after dinner. Neither of us gets noticeably drunk. We don't drive anywhere. We don't have hangovers the next day. But I do feel like it's something I've come to look forward to each day. I am a little worried by that. Should I be? We do tend to drink on weekends, and a bit more than we do on weeknights. Sometimes, we get tipsy then, but like I said, we are safe about it and don't drive. I'm hesitant to give up our nightly ritual. What do you think? — Sipping

Dear Sipping: Your concern is reason enough to take a break from drinking, at the very least. If this was never a problem for you and your husband before the pandemic, then a respite might be enough to reset you back into healthy routines. But if you find your alcohol consumption creeping up again, you might want to quit drinking for good. Alcoholism is a progressive disease, and it's far easier to nip problematic drinking in the bud today than it will be in one year, five years or 10 years. To ignore the issue just because things aren't too bad right now would be akin to refusing treatment because you only have stage 1 cancer. Heed your intuition.