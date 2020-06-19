DEAR ANNIE: No muffling achoos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Recently, you printed a letter from a woman whose boyfriend excessively belched. Well, now I am here to complain about my wife's sneezes.

When she sneezes, it is practically a scream. I think it gives me ear damage. It definitely gives me a start, not to mention our poor cat, who takes off running for cover every time. This is worse in the spring, with the allergies.

I have heard that it is unhealthy to hold in sneezes, but the volume, at least, would seem controllable to me. Can't she dial it down? — Alarmed by the Achoos

Dear Alarmed: In theory, yes, she probably could; in reality, it would be pretty difficult to pull off. We're capable of controlling the volume of our sneezes to a degree (by closing our mouths, for one). But it's a complex reflex. Otolaryngologists have found that your sneeze is as unique to you as your laugh, and most of us develop a signature sneeze from a young age.

So try to cut your wife some slack. Encourage her to talk to her doctor about over-the-counter and prescription allergy medication options.