DEAR ANNIE: No Need to Rush This

Dear Annie: I am recently divorced with two young children. As soon as my divorce was finalized, I initiated a date with someone I'd known for years. We're still dating nine months later.

He is not really my type, but I asked him out because he makes me feel safe. He has been divorced for five years and is ready for a serious relationship. He has two kids and is more than happy to blend families someday. He is everything my ex is not: stable, organized, affectionate, mature, thoughtful and financially responsible. He loves me and cares for me and wants to be my "everything."

He is ready to integrate our lives, but I am torn -- partly because I rely on alimony for a few more years and therefore need to keep things a secret, partly because I'm not sure I want that level of commitment ever again, but mostly because I am terrified to get that close to someone emotionally and risk getting hurt.

I do love him, but I'm still not fully over my ex or healed from the divorce. I care about him, but I love my independence and don't want to rely on anyone again. He is not pressuring me to move forward right. I have told him I'm not ready for the next steps, and I do think he's willing to wait awhile. However, I'm afraid I'll regret it forever if I lose such a good man. Please help! -- Torn