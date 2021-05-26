DEAR ANNIE: No reply needs explanation

Annie Lane is off this week. The following column was originally published in 2018.

Dear Annie: I am a doctor and have a friend whom I see at medical conferences once or twice a year. We first met five years ago, and we get along great, especially because there was a time when we female doctors were rare. However, our friendship is very casual, and I don't really consider her a close friend. I just think of her as someone I enjoy hanging out with during the conferences.

The problem is that when I sent her an email suggesting we get together for our usual luncheon on the opening day of the conference, she never replied. I'm not sure whether I offended her, though I honestly can't think of anything I did that could have made her upset. I'll admit that my feelings are hurt, and I'm even thinking about not going to the next conference, but then I think that's silly. I am writing to see whether you have any suggestions. — Scratching My Head