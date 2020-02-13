DEAR ANNIE: No word for the loss of a child

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Dear Annie: Recently, you responded to a question regarding whether to go to a rescue organization or a breeder for a husky puppy. Your response included a reference to Petfinder. Another good resource for rescued animals is the Rescue Me Pet Foundation. They have a wide variety of animal types and of breeds of each animal type. If one organization can't help, perhaps the other can. I applaud you for encouraging the adoption of rescued pets. — Rex Rescuer

Dear Rescuer: Thank you for your suggestions.

Dear Annie: The end of 1998 was horrible for me. I lost my father in November to cancer, and in December, I lost my 50-year-old husband to heart issues.

What has gotten me through all these years has been to think positively and to surround myself with everything positive: my favorite music, my favorite colors in clothing, my most positive friends and, especially, my family.

I have also gone back to church and am very involved in many different projects. — Tips to Cope

Dear Tips to Cope: Thank you for sharing what has supported you through your grief.